train vs car

A train struck this unoccupied vehicle Tuesday night on U.S. Highway 30 near Bancroft. 

 Photo courtesy of the Caribou County Sheriff's Office

The Caribou County Sheriff’s Communication Center was contacted by a subject around 10:57 p.m. Tuesday night who reported that her vehicle was stuck in the snow, due to drifting, on the Ivins Road rail crossing off of Old Highway 30 approximately 7 miles east of Bancroft.

While the Caribou County Sheriff’s Communication Center was attempting to advise Union Pacific Railroad of the stuck vehicle, a west bound train approached the crossing and struck the vehicle.

