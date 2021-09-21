Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation2@journalnet.com for help creating one.
IDAHO FALLS - Saturday morning, Sept 18th, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle near Woodruff and Lincoln Rd. driven by 38 year old Indra A. Valiquette. The stop began just before 10 a.m. when the Deputy discovered the vehicle had not been registered since 2019. After making contact with Ms. Valiquette, the Deputy discovered her explanation as to who owned the vehicle and how she came to purchase it did not make sense. Ms. Valiquette also had physical indications observed by the Deputy that lead him to believe she had been using illegal drugs.
During this time a K-9 Deputy arrived and used his dog to sniff around the vehicle which resulted in an indication that illegal drugs may be present. Deputies searched the vehicle, finding over 16 grams of Methamphetamine, multiple types of prescription pills, approximately 24 grams of Marijuana, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia consistent with the sale and distribution of illegal drugs. Along with the drug paraphernalia, Deputies seized just over $1100 in cash stored with the illegal items in the vehicle and multiple Financial Transaction Cards with different names. Deputies contacted the people tied to the cards, none of which knew Ms. Valiquette and had been victims of theft when their cards were taken.
Story continues below video
Ms. Valiquette was taken into custody and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where she was booked on Felony charges of Possession of Methamphetamine and multiple counts of Possession of Prescription Drugs. In addition Valiquette was booked for Felony charges of Unlawful Possession of a Financial Transaction Card and Misdemeanor charges for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Deputies are continuing to investigate this case as it relates to drug activity and the thefts involving the Financial Transaction Cards, no further information is available at this time.