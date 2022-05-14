Name: Terrel Tovey
Hometown: Pocatello
Age: 41
Professional or Personal Background
I am a lifelong Idahoan raised in Pocatello. I have been married to Serena (Llyod) Tovey from Marsh Valley for 14 years. We have two Kids Taliesin (6) and Isabella (3). I have served as a Bannock County commissioner for 2 terms. I have a Master of Public Administration and a B.A. from Idaho State University I have served in the US Army Reserve for 20 years. I have deployed to Iraq (2005) and Afghanistan (2011). My awards and decorations include the Bronze Star, Meritorious service medal and Combat action Badge.
Why are you running for office?
To make Bannock county a successful place to live work and play. I believe that I can help improve our local government, reduce taxes, and protect private property rights. I believe that with effective leadership and decision making you can improve the efficiency of government to do more with less, by collaborating with other government organizations and public private partnerships. I want to help ensure that Bannock County is a place where our children can stay and raise families of their own.
In your view, what is the biggest issue in the race?
I believe that the biggest issue facing Bannock County is future planning needed to account for the problems of explosive growth, lack of housing, climbing property values and the dependency of property taxes for the county to support the required unfunded mandates of the state.
Why should voters elect you?
I believe that I have demonstrated that I can improve efficiency, cut bureaucracy, protect private property rights, and work to produce solutions to problems. I have been able to work with the County elected officials to improve employee morale and work environment. We have worked to be more accountable to the citizens. With innovative approaches to budget and improved teamwork we have lowered the County levy for the last Six years. The Portneuf Wellness Complex has improved operations, reduce cost, and maximize events. This year we will have over twenty concerts at the Portneuf Amphitheater. We have worked to create the East Idaho forensic lab at ISU. A partnership between County’s and ISU to provide autopsies for Eastern Idaho. I was able to work with the Idaho Association of Counties, the Legislature and Governor’s office to Pass House Bill 735 that is a permanent 5% property Tax cut.
Name: John Crowder
Hometown: Anchorage, Alaska, currently Pocatello, Idaho
Age: 64
Professional or Personal Background
I've had experience managing sizable budgets and led multiple departments with large staffs. I managed budgets of over $300 million and a staff of 130 people located in several countries and in the U.S. for American President Lines. I have a BS is in Marine Transportation with a minor in Economics, a MS in Procurement and Contract Management, and a year-and-a-half of law school. I've also owned small businesses.
Why are you running for office?
Bannock County residents are being burdened by excessive property taxes, while the current Commissioners continue to expand government and increase spending. If elected, I intend to reverse this trend. I will vote to decrease the size of government and reduce spending, which will bring much needed tax relief to Bannock County residents.
In your view, what is the biggest issue in the race?
The most significant challenge facing Bannock County residents is an ever-expanding government that is leading to increased government spending and higher taxes. Not only does this severely impact residential property owners and renters, but it also discourages business investment. By shrinking government, we can alleviate the tax burden on our residents and make Bannock County more attractive for business.
Why should voters elect you?
If voters are tired of paying some of the highest property taxes in the state, then I am their candidate. I am a strong fiscal conservative, and I have the education and professional background needed to bring effective management and fiscal responsibility to Bannock County.