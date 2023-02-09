Our hunting seasons are wound down in Idaho. Well, not totally, but they have as much as it slows down in Idaho. I throw in that disclaimer because cougar hunting, wolf hunting and coyote hunting are still in full swing.
But before you put your guns away for the winter, you need to winterize them. Well, not really winterize them but just clean them thoroughly. If you take care of your guns and keep them properly cleaned then they should last for generations. If not, they can be ruined in one season.
Let me give a good example of a bad example. One time I flew to Texas to take my 12-year-old nephew deer hunting. He was going to use his older brother’s rifle. We ran out to a buddy’s ranch to sight it in. We popped open the hard gun case and everyone’s eye’s about popped out of their sockets. I had never seen such a rusted-up gun in my life. It looked like that it had been left outside in a mudhole for a year. It was totally rusted up.
The story finally came out. Big brother had thrown the cased rifle in back of his pickup and drove six hours home from the deer lease in a driving rain. Obviously the case wasn’t waterproof and had filled up with water. He got home and threw it in the closet and it wasn’t touched again for a whole year.
It was totally pitted up and had to be sandblasted and reblued. Luckily water hadn’t gotten into the barrel so it was still shootable, but looked like the wrath. Don’t do this.
Many times when hunting, our guns are going to get wet from rain, snow or us falling into a river. No biggie, just dry them off that night and oil them up. But for today we want to talk about a thorough cleanup before storing your rifles, shotguns and pistols away for a few months.
Don’t panic; it’s not that labor-intensive of a project. For years as a kid on up to when I was a young man I’d lay a pile of blankets on the kitchen table and try to prop my gun up in them to clean. Don’t go through that rinky-dink procedure. I’d strongly advise you to get an Otis Range Box.
The Otis Range Box has some big plastic forks that you stick in each end of the box that you can lay your rifle in. It will then be stable so you can work on it. The box also has a large compartment and tray so you can have all of your cleaning supplies stored in one location so they aren’t misplaced when you need them.
(I’m not known as Captain Safety, but make sure your gun is unloaded before you start cleaning it. I have precious few loyal readers so I can’t afford to lose even one).
If you’re cleaning a bolt action rifle, you’ll want to remove the bolt and place a bore guide in its place. Put some solvent on a rag and run it down the barrel from the breech end. It is smart that you run the rod from the breech end so you don’t ding up the crown. The crown is the last spot on the rifle that your bullet touches when exiting the rifle barrel. If there is a ding on the crown, it will throw off the trajectory of the bullet. Let the solvent soak in to remove the fouling for 15 minutes and then attach a brass brush to your cleaning rod. I like the Real Avid rods with the swivel handles. (Otis is famous for their cleaning cables but they came out with a solid cleaning rod this year. I haven’t tried one out yet, though).
Next run a couple of clean rods down the barrel to remove the fouling. Repeat the above process until a rag comes out clean. Forever I saved old flannel shirts and cut patches out of them, but it is a lot easier if you use pre-sized factory cleaning patches made for your individual caliber.
Next attach a new rag and apply some good quality cleaning oil. Run down the barrel until a rag comes out clean. Make sure you remove all of the solvent. Some of them, especially the old ones like Sweets 7.62, contain ammonia that will mess up your rifling. Also don’t spill solvent on your wood stocks or it can discolor them.
Put a drop of oil on a rag and clean your bolt. Also clean out the chamber. Next put a couple of drops on a rag and oil the outside of your rifle.
The cleaning process for your semi auto pistols, AR’s and shotguns are pretty much the same except of course that you can’t come from the breach end like with a solid rod. For semi autos you’ll want to use an Otis cable. Their cables have a plethora of cleaning tips you can attach to them and a handle for the other end that aids in pulling the cable through. Talon Grips came out with a slick pistol cleaning kit last year.
For your semi autos, go to your local gun dealer and have them show you how to disassemble your firearm so that you can properly clean it so it functions at a high level. I use Swab-its swabs to access the hard-to-reach crevices.
Not that it necessarily hurts them but I like to put a set of scope covers on my scope so the lenses don’t get all dusty. You are now ready to put your gun in hibernation.
Tom Claycomb lives in Idaho and has outdoors columns in newspapers in Alaska, Idaho, Utah, Nevada, Colorado and Louisiana. He also writes for various outdoors magazines and teaches outdoors seminars at stores like Cabela’s, Sportsman’s Warehouse and Bass Pro Shop. He can be reached via email at smileya7@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.