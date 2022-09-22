There’s one huge reason why I archery elk hunt. BECAUSE THE BULLS ARE BUGLING THEN! There are some cool events that occur in the outdoors. For example, think about the Idaho salmon run. A salmon is hatched from an egg in a high mountain stream, takes out for the ocean, lives there four years and then is able to navigate his way back upstream to the exact same spot where he was born. That’s inconceivable! As fast as Idaho is growing, if I fly out of town for two weeks, I can barely find my way back home.

Or what about a formation of geese lined up headed South for the winter. Or something as simple and yet profound and beautiful as an Idaho sunset, especially when the skies are smoky.