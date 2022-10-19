Tom Arkoosh is the Right Choice for Idaho’s Attorney General
On November 8 voters will elect a new Attorney General for Idaho. As a life-long Idahoan and former practicing attorney in the Idaho and federal court systems, I have a deep regard for Idaho and great respect for our laws and legal systems. I know Tom Arkoosh is the right choice for Attorney General.
An attorney has a professional and ethical duty to uphold the law, first and foremost, and only then to advocate for a particular position within those bounds. This holds true for our Attorney General. The office of the Attorney General is one of public trust, serving the public, not just the interests of one political party or the person elected. We need someone who will engage in independent reasoned legal analysis and who will advise and represent the State of Idaho free of partisan grip.
Tom Arkoosh is that person. He has spent a lifetime practicing law in Idaho, becoming an expert in areas critical to Idaho’s interests, like water law, civil litigation, criminal and administrative law. He has proven legal ability, successfully representing a wide range of clients in state court and federal courts, before 21 of Idaho’s boards and agencies, and before the Idaho Supreme Court and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Tom Arkoosh understands Idaho’s interests and has earned the respect of those he has worked with in the legal community and in public office. This speaks strongly of his professionalism and ethics.
Please join me in voting for Tom Arkoosh, the candidate who will fully and fairly represent all of Idaho.
