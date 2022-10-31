This is my first letter to the editor and, frankly, the first time I’ve publicly supported a candidate for office. In my many years as a news reporter, I kept my opinions to myself and even now I’m hesitant to share my views; but I’ve always encouraged others to speak up about things that matter and now
I feel compelled to take my own advice. The race for Idaho attorney general is very important and I think our choice is a stark one. Tom Arkoosh has been in the trenches for 44 years. He’s a real lawyer who has years of experience in
federal and state courthouses, before judges and juries, and before administrative agencies. Tom Arkoosh won’t waste taxpayers’ money filing foolish lawsuits. He will bring hard-earned wisdom and experience to the office. I cannot say the same for his opponent. Mr. Labrador’s legal experience is shallow, and his views on too many issues align more closely with those of Janice McGeachin than Brad Little. It would be a mistake to elect him to lead the state’s largest, most impactful law office. It isn’t easy to step outside my comfort zone to share my perspective. But Idaho’s future matters
to me and the outcome of this race will have a lasting impact on that future. I hope you will join me in voting for Tom Arkoosh for Idaho Attorney General.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.