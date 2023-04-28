As an independent who has voted for candidates from both political parties, let me take a moment to defend Democrats, some of whom are moderates, even conservative. These Democrats believe parents should have the right to decide what their children read, not social activists. It is not Democrats who want to make laws criminalizing medical procedures or peaceful social celebrations. It is not the Democrats who want to force other Americans to march in lock step with Fox commentary.
The Democrats do support some shocking things, like using property tax dollars to improve schools. Wouldn’t it be nice if the schools have fire suppressions systems, or even air conditioning, so that children can safely attend school? Some of these same Democrats believe students have the right to be taught facts and science; that it is good for students to be taught how to think, not what to think.
Democrats I know are gun owners. They have them for hunting or home protection. Other Democrats believe there is no place in our society for the public to own military style assault weapons. There has been more mass shooting in America this year than days in the year. Isn’t it time we did something about that? In the old west when guns became a problem, the citizens voted to ban them within city limits. Maybe it is time to remember the concept of majority rule?
Finally it is the intolerant tone of the concept that there are no moderate Democrats I find upsetting. It is the glaring intolerance for people who do not think like Fox entertainment that is so disappointing.
While I disagree with the methods and politics of the extreme right, I would hope that we could at least begin political discussions with mutual respect. Working together, both moderate Democrats and Republicans can bring some civility to our political system and, maybe, find some solutions to the problems facing Idaho today.
