As an independent who has voted for candidates from both political parties, let me take a moment to defend Democrats, some of whom are moderates, even conservative. These Democrats believe parents should have the right to decide what their children read, not social activists. It is not Democrats who want to make laws criminalizing medical procedures or peaceful social celebrations. It is not the Democrats who want to force other Americans to march in lock step with Fox commentary.

The Democrats do support some shocking things, like using property tax dollars to improve schools. Wouldn’t it be nice if the schools have fire suppressions systems, or even air conditioning, so that children can safely attend school? Some of these same Democrats believe students have the right to be taught facts and science; that it is good for students to be taught how to think, not what to think.

