A few weeks ago, I took my adult son (who happens to have Down syndrome) to Elmers for breakfast, his favorite meal of the day.
After we ordered, he and I were having a normal conversation about everything he saw - ie the pretty plant in the corner, the cute baby at the next table, the man outside walking his black dog.
As we enjoyed our meal, his eyes continued to wander the room. All of a sudden, with a big smile on his face, he said “She said hi to me”.
So, to the stranger sitting at the corner table in Elmers that Sunday, I want to say thank you. Your simple gesture brightened his day and mine.
Shirley Hawk,
Nick’s Mom,
Pocatello