Let me start by saying that I'm one of your constituents here in Pocatello and I'm about to go vote for you, since you're my senator.
I was upset to see a few of your TV commercials, notably one where you waved around a gas can in one hand, and a milk jug in the other, blaming the high price of each on Joe Biden.
The only thing any American president can do about fuel prices, is to ask OPEC to release more oil [Biden did that] and authorize the release of our strategic reserves, and Biden did that too. Gasoline is $8.00 a gallon in England and that's not Biden's fault. American presidents have no real control over the price of oil and most of us know that.
Our inflation has been caused here in America, and the rest of the world by the covid pandemic, manufacturing shut downs and supply chain disruptions and there isn't much an American president can do to change that. Inflation is at 10% in England and that's not Joe Biden's fault and most of us are aware of this also.
This is why I was upset to see my senator dispensing mis-information where most of us know better. Our Republican party already has too many spreaders of dis-information and downright liars and I don't want you to become one of them. Plus, I find it insulting to our intelligence as most of us realized what the truth is and are smart enough to figure it out.
I don't agree with everything Joe Biden says or does, but he is our Commander in Chief and deserves the respect of his office.
How refreshing it was, months ago, when the republicans in Kansas decided to find out what their people wanted regarding abortion rights rather than simply inflict their thoughts on the matter. How very democratic!
I wonder what would happen if the people of Idaho voted on that issue. Do you?
Please spend your TV ad telling us what wonderful things you are going to do for us and always tell the truth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.