Election day is a little more than a week away, and because of the negativity that’s appearing in many of the races, I am increasingly concerned about the outcome. While challengers for mayor and city council seats argue and debate the pros and cons of their positions, some of their verbiage is confusing for voters. What and whom should they believe? Because less-than-truthful claims and statements are being leveled, I encourage voters to check the facts and be astute and reasonable in their decisions. Instead of platitudes that just sound good, consider the history and the record of those asking for your votes!
In making choices, voters should consider the knowledge, experience, prudence, and cooperativeness among the characteristics of a chosen leader. Councilwoman Linda Leeuwrik possesses those attributes.
Linda’s time on the council has been productive and sensible. When faced with issues on which the council must rule, her decisions are based on research, information, and sound reasoning – the result of study and investigation into the history and details of the matter. She is KNOWLEDGEABLE - REASONABLE – POSITIVE – CONSIDERATE – AND KIND. She doesn’t “stir the pot” unnecessarily or create negativity or controversy. In these challenging economic times and going forward, what our city needs is experienced, stable, common-sense leadership – not unwarranted dissidence that creates chaos and uncertainty.
Story continues below video
Our city’s employees trust her and her decisions; the residents of Pocatello should as well and vote to re-elect Linda Leeuwrik.