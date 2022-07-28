While a city center park is an appealing idea the very small space available is not equal to the task of accommodating the great volume of people for any sizable event. First, there is minimal parking available. Second, having a venue with amplified music will not be well received so close to multiple homes. Concerts at the pavilion, even though they are blasting music and PA systems across the railroad, are jarring to those of us living on the West Side. ( For this new park it would be well to make this area, so close to residences, an "acoustic only" venue.)

Also, considering the partial city block location, the Porter/Bangs buildings should be demolished and that area would provide space for a splash pad thereby affording more play area for children and adults. It would do well to visit the Beaverton, Oregon website to view their new splash pad in their city park. Not only is the park several square blocks , the splash pad is a state of the art facility with a synchronized, several minute presentation.