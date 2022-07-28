While a city center park is an appealing idea the very small space available is not equal to the task of accommodating the great volume of people for any sizable event. First, there is minimal parking available. Second, having a venue with amplified music will not be well received so close to multiple homes. Concerts at the pavilion, even though they are blasting music and PA systems across the railroad, are jarring to those of us living on the West Side. ( For this new park it would be well to make this area, so close to residences, an "acoustic only" venue.)
Also, considering the partial city block location, the Porter/Bangs buildings should be demolished and that area would provide space for a splash pad thereby affording more play area for children and adults. It would do well to visit the Beaverton, Oregon website to view their new splash pad in their city park. Not only is the park several square blocks , the splash pad is a state of the art facility with a synchronized, several minute presentation.
The buildings on the Lookout Point site visually and spatially chop the area up detracting from the whole. there is already one quarter of the block lost due to the apartment building. There is, and never will be, enough parking in that area for crowds as large as for the farmers market which is already handily accommodated by the parking lots by the existing pavilion. If there is not enough space at the Old Town Pavilion the current office structure could be demolished to expand the area. Or the farmers market could be held on a temporarily closed Main Street. Residents and visitors have expressed an appreciation when it was held there in the past. The current office could be moved into the City hall which, if the web plan is to be believed, in either the old Federal Building or Valentine Building.
Pocatello reminds me of that perpetual college student who is so fearful of launching out into the world they take yet another major to avoid the unknown. As a city Pocatello needs to get off dead center and get going without waiting for "corporate funds" to bail us out. We do not need yet another study, 20 year plan, and plans for plans. They are a waste of money and time, and probably will be ignored after the presentations. Those presentations should be public, and citizens should be a vocal part of them. The public should be listened to and ideas should be voted on by all the residents, not just a few.
There are many buildings empty in down town. There is a narrow( to the extreme) shopping opportunity. Both variety and action are needed and agreed upon by all citizens.