The most difficult challenge any prosecutor faces is whether to indict someone for an alleged crime. Imagine asking the question the prosecutor must. Will the charge, and its certain consequences, accomplish something positive for society?
Holding a criminal accountable is presumed to be the benefit of any indictment. What about the damage caused even when a person charged is found not guilty of the charge?
Harm to the reputation, the public perception, of the person charged, is certain. The financial burden of defending against a charge is significant for a person of any means. The personal stress for the charged, and for family and supporters, is not a trivial matter, either.
A person charged is always tried twice. What is frequently the swiftest, most damaging and least forgiving trial is not in the courtroom, but rather in the court of public opinion. Promising careers are ended even by trials that result in acquittal.
Attorney General Merrick Garland must be weighing these thoughts daily. That’s because of the clamor from the enemies of former President Donald Trump for his indictment.
Garland is not the only prosecutor awaiting the results of criminal investigations into actions by Trump. However, Garland is America’s chief prosecutor. He’s the one who would bring, or approve, federal charges.
In a saner time, Garland would not be in this position. Instead, he would be one of the liberal minority of justices on the Supreme Court.
There is a certain irony that the political machinations that kept Garland from the court may have put him in a position to make the most momentous legal decision in American history. That decision is whether, for the very first time, an ex-president should be charged with a federal crime.
The closest an indictment has ever come to an American president was in 1973 when Richard Nixon’s vice president, Spiro Agnew, was convicted and imprisoned for not paying taxes on bribes he accepted. Less than a year later, Nixon resigned to avoid impeachment by members of his own party for the Watergate scandal.
Now Republicans have threatened to prosecute Joe Biden and his family members if Trump or any of his family are put on trial. Garland, of course, is aware of but must ignore that bullying.
What could happen? My opinion is Trump won’t be charged. If Garland does bring charges, they would likely be around a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election that Trump lost. Public evidence so far implies a lot yet does not show such a charge would stick.
This week’s FBI search of Mar-a-Lago to recover material that should be in the National Archives is a tempest in a teapot. It’s inconceivable that any spat over classified documents would bring the ex-president to trial.
There might be something else going on, however. “Some senior Republicans have been warned by allies of Mr. Trump not to continue … criticizing the Justice Department and the F.B.I. over the matter because it is possible that more damaging information related to the search will become public,” The New York Times reported Thursday.
Even if there were an indictment and conviction, the possibility of Trump going to prison seems extremely unlikely. The current president could, and most likely would, commute any sentence Trump would receive.
Note that I predict a commutation, and not a pardon. A pardon forgives the crime. A commutation simply reduces the sentence. By it the nation could be spared the spectacle of a former leader going off to prison, but still accomplish the most important goal.
That is to show the world, and this country, that we still are a nation of laws. What’s more, it would show that no one, not even a president, is above those laws.
Dave Finkelnburg is a longtime Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.