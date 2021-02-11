You have a grave responsibility, Senator. Your vote for impeachment will affect what kind of country we have now and for the future. Will truth, honesty and decency matter? Or will violence and mob-rule prevail?
We cannot let fear and intimidation by violent terrorists rule in our country. If we are willing to sanction the five years of lies and threats by Donald Trump that culminated with an attack on our country and the Constitution at the Capital, our future only promises more of the same with escalating violence and terror. For the sake of our country and our future, you must IMPEACH TRUMP!
Let’s get back to civil discourse and compromise as the way we solve problems and work to make our country better for all. Please choose country over party or there may not be a civil party or country left. May Truth, Justice, and the ideal of an American Way prevail.
Pat Feuerborn,
Pocatello