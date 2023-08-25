In early spring of 2023 the Idaho Legislature, Senate and Governor Little truly followed the voice of the people and did right by them and especially by the children of Idaho by signing into law bill 1100 which stated that bathrooms, locker rooms, any changing rooms and overnight accommodations dealing with Idaho public schools can only be used by the biological sex/gender of the individual. This is a great law and protects our children. The law went into effect on July 1, 2023. However, 5-days after the law went into effect, an Idaho student (transgender), along with an LGBTQ activist group filed a legal challenge to bill 1100 with the Federal court. Rather than go along with the law and listen to the true voice of the people, Idaho Chief District Judge David C. Nye sided with the plaintiffs and put a “pause” on the law. The attorneys representing the Idaho student and activist groups are attorney’s out of New York and Las Angels. Judge Nye would rather step on the rights of the majority in his state, defy a new Idaho law and side with outsiders than protect the children in Idaho.
The ruling is that while this “pause” or injunction of bill/law 1100 is in effect, school districts across the state my “choose” their own course of action. So, if a school chose to allow member of the opposite sex to use bathrooms, locker rooms, etc. they may do so. This is appalling. It is clear that Judge Nye does NOT care about the voice of the people, the law of our state or the safety of our children. Judge Nye, I ask you, “would you be okay with having your daughter or granddaughter using the bathroom or changing room and having a biological male coming in and sitting by her to watch her?” It seems so and that is disgusting. Judge Nye, you should be removed from your position. What gives you the right to violate the law and put Idaho’s children at risk?
I implore ALL who care about upholding the law and especially who care about keeping our children safe to reach out to their school districts, legislators, senators, etc. and demand that members of the opposite sex NOT be allowed to use the bathrooms, locker rooms, changing rooms, overnight accommodations, etc. of the biological gender the rooms are intended for. To remain silent makes any of us part of the problem.
