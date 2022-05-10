It seems likely that the Democrats are heading for a much-deserved pounding in the upcoming elections this year. Sweeping out the leftist crazies will greatly improve the well-being of the country.
In Idaho, we also have the opportunity to improve congressional representation of the State by getting rid of Congressman Mike Simpson in the May primary election. Simpson, our back-bencher Congressman has no record of doing anything meaningful during his 22-years of mediocrity in Congress. He can always be counted on as a steady vote for bigger government and more government spending.
Congressman Simpson, never considered a highly evolved intellect, his first original thought is to push for legislation to destroy dams on the Snake River system in a token effort to recover salmon. When asked if he had any confidence that spending billions on ruining the agriculture industry of Idaho, Washington and Oregon and eliminating the cleanest energy production available would actually recover the salmon fishery, he said he didn’t know, which pretty much sums up why Idaho needs to get rid of Mike Simpson.
I notice that in all of Simpson’s television commercials and the many, many mailings, he doesn’t mention his dam removal plan, he only attacks Bryan Smith his primary opponent. I don’t know much about Smith, but he has my support mainly because he is not Mike Simpson.
It is long past time for a change in Idaho’s representation in Washington, both in the Senate and the House. Term limits are not needed, we can term limit Simpson in the May primary election. We can work on the Senate later.