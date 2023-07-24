It’s been disheartening as we watch hate politics reduce freedoms in our state. The harshest abortion laws, fanatical militia’s legalized in this state and the massive sales of high-powered weapons of war now being used across our great nation on civilians, children and so many innocent victims doing simple daily chores with their families in tow.
Books being banned to limit the truth that can be taught in schools while elected politicians and even some Federal Supreme Court Justices putting themselves above the laws of the land for greed in their political positions of power, as they now seem above the established laws of the land. If truth in history can’t be taught in schools and people deny race hatreds or try to make it illegal to even talk about it, HATE has a greater chance of doing away with American freedoms in the all too near future.
America was founded with diversity in the population as we’ve been a vibrant, melting pot of differing nationalities since our inception of American freedoms, when starting a new country in the U. S. A. We’ve fought many wars internally and worldwide to maintain our freedoms in America and to try to live without fear in this country.
We MUST stop the use of weapons of war on American citizens and institute a national death sentence on those people who try to instill fear by mass shootings of innocent people. Or, we may open our country up to a fanatical dictatorship, as the first attack on our Nation’s Capital by an ex-president trying to overturn a legal National election to become King, could (God I hope NOT), become a fearful reality someday.
It’s time once again for all American citizens who can vote, to vote for freedom from oppression, by electing someone who cares about the freedoms in America and the people, NOT the almighty dollar of oppression or the politics of hate, fear and chaos, that threatens the American freedom to exist as individuals, not puppets under the control of any one radical dictator to fear.
