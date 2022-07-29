Chris Lenihan

I drove my granddaughters to the park today. I buckled Norah into her car seat, something I’ve been doing for the past three years, but I’ve never ventured out with 3-month-old Daphne before. Her seat was like something out of Architectural Digest. I was so confused by the myriad of red and black buttons and straps on her baby seat that I had to FaceTime my son, Joe, to walk me through the ordeal of securing his daughter safely in the car.

I think back to the 1980s when my sons were toddlers. Car seats were nothing more than a couple of straps and clips. Seatbelts didn’t even come into existence until the late ’60s, long after I was an infant. But then the automobile industry recognized its responsibility in preventing the rising number of injuries and deaths sustained by drivers and passengers. Today, seat belt use doubles your chances of surviving an accident, and the likelihood of dying in a car crash is almost half of what it was half a century ago.