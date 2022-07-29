I drove my granddaughters to the park today. I buckled Norah into her car seat, something I’ve been doing for the past three years, but I’ve never ventured out with 3-month-old Daphne before. Her seat was like something out of Architectural Digest. I was so confused by the myriad of red and black buttons and straps on her baby seat that I had to FaceTime my son, Joe, to walk me through the ordeal of securing his daughter safely in the car.
I think back to the 1980s when my sons were toddlers. Car seats were nothing more than a couple of straps and clips. Seatbelts didn’t even come into existence until the late ’60s, long after I was an infant. But then the automobile industry recognized its responsibility in preventing the rising number of injuries and deaths sustained by drivers and passengers. Today, seat belt use doubles your chances of surviving an accident, and the likelihood of dying in a car crash is almost half of what it was half a century ago.
The automobile industry knew that it was doomed if it didn’t meet consumer demands for safety behind the wheel. However, with regard to factory farming, the situation is reversed. After decades of exponential, largely unchecked growth, the animal agriculture industry has given rise to some of the worst environmental catastrophes ever seen on Earth. The future of our planet is at risk.
Ninety-nine percent of animals raised for human consumption live on factory farms, which account for 37 percent of the nation’s methane emissions. According to a study released by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, cattle (raised for beef and milk) account for nearly 15 percent of worldwide greenhouse gas emissions produced by human activity. In June of this year, 2000 cattle in Kansas died due to high temperatures and humidity resulting from global warming and were unable to cool down at night because temperatures remained too high. An acre of the Amazon rainforest is cut down every six seconds to raise food for cattle. Annually, 260 million acres of forest in the U.S. are cleared to grow crops to feed animals raised for food.
Factory farms are responsible for more water pollution than all industrial sources combined. The USDA estimates that 450 million tons of manure a year come from confined industrial-farmed animals, three times the amount of sewage generated by humans. Waste lagoons pollute and deplete our groundwater at staggering levels.
Ten billion land animals are slaughtered in America every year and suffer unimaginable horrors on factory farms, or CAFOs: Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations. A CAFO can house anywhere from hundreds to millions of animals, mostly dairy cows, cows raised for beef, pigs, turkeys or chickens. On dairy CAFOs, baby calves are taken from their mothers within hours of birth. Calves raised for veal are confined to wooden crates and live in semi-darkness, unable even to turn around, until they are slaughtered at 16 weeks. Cows raised for beef spend the last few months of their lives at feedlots where they are fed enough grains and high energy products to gain up to 400 pounds, subsisting in piles of manure and urine. Mother pigs (sows) spend most of their lives in gestation crates too small to stand up or turn around in. After giving birth, the sows are moved to farrowing crates where they nurse their babies for 10 days, at which time the piglets are removed from them, and they are impregnated again. Turkeys’ and broiler chickens’ beaks are burned off with a hot blade and are bred to grow so quickly that they often become immobilized under their own weight and slaughtered at 18 weeks (turkeys) and 5 to 7 weeks (chickens) of age. Laying chicks come from hatcheries where males are ground alive and used for fertilizer and pet food. Laying hens are genetically modified to produce 300 eggs per year and are asphyxiated at 18 months old when they are no longer useful to the industry.
These sentient beings don’t ask to be born into the horrendous animal agriculture industry. They are innocent victims and are suffering in an inhumane, cruel system. Joseph Poore, a researcher at the University of Oxford found that avoiding meat and dairy is the single biggest way to reduce your environmental impact, not just on greenhouse gas emissions, but on land use, biodiversity loss, water pollution, and pesticide and antibiotic use.
In 1960, the year I was born, there were 187 million people living in the United States. Today, that number has skyrocketed to over 332 million. Factory farming is expected to double by the year 2050. Every individual’s commitment to a plant-based diet makes a difference. It’s time for the animal agriculture industry to take responsibility for the environmental devastation and horrific animal abuse it has created. Please, send a strong message to the industry and consider making more compassionate choices by eating less meat, eggs and dairy foods or breaking your dependency on animal products completely.
Chris Lenihan has lived in Pocatello for many years. A retired teacher, she is now a full-time advocate for factory-farmed chickens and other animals. She is pictured with her “spokes-chicken,” Chuck.