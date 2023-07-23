A tree brought down by a thunderstorm blocks South Seventh Avenue at East Whitman Street late Sunday afternoon in Pocatello.
Several thunderstorms barreled through Southeast Idaho late Sunday afternoon and evening, knocking down trees and causing power outages.
As of 7:30 p.m., over 1,500 Idaho Power customers in the Pocatello, Chubbuck and Fort Hall areas were without electricity because of the storms.
Idaho Power crews had responded to all the outages but it was unclear when power would be restored.
The thunderstorms knocked down several large trees and branches, especially in the neighborhoods near Idaho State University in Pocatello.
A large tree toppled by one of the thunderstorms temporarily block South Seventh Avenue at East Whitman Street late Sunday afternoon.
The storms brought lightning, hail and 60 mph winds to Southeast Idaho, with Pocatello and Chubbuck getting hit especially hard.
We have received no reports that the storms have resulted in anyone being injured.
The storms could continue through Sunday night but the weather service said the worst of the severe weather is likely over.
If you find yourself caught in a thunderstorm, the weather service advises that you "move to an interior room on the lowest floor" of your home or other building and "stay away from windows."
