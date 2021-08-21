Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
A brush fire caused by a lightning strike burns along West Quinn Road in Pocatello late Saturday night.
Thunderstorms are taking a toll on Southeast Idaho in the form of multiple large power outages and a brush fire.
Over 3,500 Idaho Power customers in Pocatello, Chubbuck, the Fort Hall Reservation and between American Falls Reservoir and Pocatello are currently without electricity because of lightning strikes from the storms that began barreling through Southeast Idaho late Saturday night.
Idaho Power expects to have power restored to everyone by 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The utility has already restored power to about 100 of its customers west of Blackfoot who had been without electricity since around 10 p.m. Saturday when the first of the storms hit.
The most serious of the power outages thus far occurred around 11:20 p.m. Saturday when a lightning strike in the 1700 block of West Quinn Road in north Pocatello brought down power lines and caused a brush fire.
Police have shut down West Quinn Road between Henderson and Philbin roads because of the fire and downed power lines and Pocatello firefighters have responded to extinguish the flames.
It's unclear when the stretch of West Quinn will reopen to traffic.
The flames from the brush fire have not caused any damage to structures or evacuations though homes are nearby.
We have received no reports about the thunderstorms causing any injuries.
The National Weather Service issued multiple special weather alerts late Saturday night about the incoming thunderstorms in Southeast Idaho that are bringing heavy rain, lightning, hail and high winds to the region.
The storms are forecast to continue through early Sunday morning.