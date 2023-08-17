Chubbuck rain

Chubbuck police and firefighters respond to flooding on West Chubbuck Road during Thursday's thunderstorms. 

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

A series of powerful thunderstorms roared through Southeast Idaho starting late Thursday afternoon, dumping up to 2 inches of rain on some areas and possibly causing a wildfire.

The National Weather Service said even more rain could be on the way this weekend in the region courtesy of the remnants of Hurricane Hilary. 

