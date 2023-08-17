A series of powerful thunderstorms roared through Southeast Idaho starting late Thursday afternoon, dumping up to 2 inches of rain on some areas and possibly causing a wildfire.
The National Weather Service said even more rain could be on the way this weekend in the region courtesy of the remnants of Hurricane Hilary.
The current forecast is calling for the hurricane to dump up to 2 inches of rain Sunday and Monday on southwest Idaho including Boise and the central Idaho mountains including Hailey, Sun Valley, Ketchum and Stanley.
But it's possible the remnants of the hurricane could shift their trajectory and bring another massive downpour to Southeast Idaho, so the weather service advises everyone to stay tuned to the forecast.
The weather service said Hilary will bring rain to the eastern side of the state starting Sunday but it's just a matter of how much at this point.
Chubbuck and American Falls received a major deluge of rain from Thursday's storms, which barreled through Southeast Idaho between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., triggering multiple flash flood warnings.
The weather service said the Chubbuck and American Falls areas received up to 2 inches of rain from the thunderstorms. The large amount of precipitation during a short amount of time resulted in streets in both cities being flooded to the point that they had to be temporarily shut down.
Several Chubbuck and American Falls area homes suffered flooding from the storms as well.
Around 4 p.m. Thursday, a wildfire ignited on the east end of Ferry Butte Road on the Fort Hall Reservation. About 12 acres of grassland were scorched by the fire but there were no injuries, evacuations or damage to structures, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes reported.
As of 6 p.m. Thursday, Fort Hall and Bureau of Indian Affairs firefighters had the blaze contained.
Authorities said the fire's cause remains under investigation but it's very possible that lightning from the thunderstorms occurring in the area sparked the blaze.
One silver lining of the incoming remnants of Hilary is that the rain could put a significant damper on the wildfire season in Idaho, the weather service said.
Hilary is expected to be exclusively a rain event in Idaho. The weather service said the hurricane won't have much wind left once it travels inland.
As of Thursday night, Hilary was in the Pacific Ocean moving toward Mexico's Baja California Peninsula.
Hilary is expected to hit the peninsula and then southern California before moving inland, the weather service said.
Nevada is expected to receive heavy rain from Hilary before the hurricane's remnants pass through Idaho on Sunday and Monday.
