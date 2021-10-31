Ambulance stock image
Stock Image

Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at 6:08 PM southbound on Interstate 15 at mile marker 105 near Shelley in Bingham County.

An 18-year-old male from Mesa, AZ, was driving southbound on I15 in a 2000 Toyota Land Cruiser. He lost control, drove off the road and through a fence rolling the vehicle into a field

The driver and his two 18-year-old male passengers, both from Mesa, AZ, were transported by ground ambulance to a nearby hospital. All occupants were wearing seatbelts.