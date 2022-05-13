Name: James K. Guthrie
Hometown: Inkom
Age: 66
Professional or Personal Background
I was born in Pocatello and have lived in the Marsh Valley area my entire life. I have two sons, one daughter and nine grandchildren who are a constant source of joy in my life. I was raised on a farm and still farm and ranch in the Marsh Valley area where I raise beef cattle and hay. I also worked for many years in construction and heavy industry. I have been a youth sports coach and have been involved on many boards and committees too numerous to mention. My hobbies include waterskiing, golfing and motorcycle riding.
Why are you running for office?
I believe in being involved in public service. I have served for 12 years in the legislature, (2 years in the house and 10 years in the senate). I also served for 6 years as a Bannock County commissioner from 2001-2007 and prior to that I served 5 years on the Marsh Valley School Board. I believe I bring a commonsense approach to problem solving. I have been an employee and an employer. I have been self-employed and unemployed. I have a diverse background that allows me to see all sides to an issue. I am thoughtful, fair, deliberative and don’t jump to conclusions. I will never use fear as a tool to advance an agenda. There are many critical issues facing our state and I believe I have the skill set to help craft sensible policy and contribute to solving the considerable challenges facing our state.
In your view, what is the biggest issue in the race?
My one-word answer is growth. For many years the political battle cry has been bring more jobs and people to Idaho. We offer huge tax incentives for business and industry to come here. In my opinion that is a narrative and approach that needs recrafted. We have seen record growth here in Idaho and many tout that as a good thing. I will agree that some growth is advantageous but explosive growth can be very problematic. The growth cycle we are in has put incredible pressure on Idaho’s road and bridge infrastructure, schools, public services, our precious water resources and so on. We need to get back to a more methodical growth trajectory and make sure those coming in pay their fair share. In summary, let’s not sell Idaho short by giving away the farm at the risk of losing our farms.
Why should voters elect you?
The short answer is I listen to feedback of my constituents. Before I bring a piece of legislation, I will solicit feedback from others and share the draft with parties I believe could be impacted by a statute change. That puts everything out in the open for discussion before the idea is pushed forward. I have had great discussions as I hear concerns, decide on changes that are needed, or dismiss the idea altogether. The interaction and education for both sides is beneficial not just for the issue at hand but as we build relationships and trust going forward. I even look for opportunities where I can co-sponsor legislation with a democrat colleague. I remind myself that regardless of political affiliation we are all there to represent our constituents and make the best decisions possible to move our state forward in a positive direction.
Name: Art da Rosa
Hometown: Inkom
Age: 62
Professional or Personal Background
Civil Engineer
Why are you running for office?
I love America and I also do not like the direction our nation and states are moving in. The economy is in poor shape, immorality is being taught and promoted everywhere, and America is being disrespected. We have been deviating from the freedom principles on which this nation is founded. I am running to take our nation back. As taught by Thomas Jefferson, the first step is to work within the states (see Thomas Jefferson's letters to Major Cartwright).
In your view, what is the biggest issue in the race?
I have pledged the following:
Honor the Constitution
Limit Taxes & Control Spending
Reduce Waste & Bureaucracies
Support School Choice
Protect our Shared Values
As for the main campaign issue, it is the first pledge, Honor the Constitution. The Founding Fathers of our nation devised a system of Separation of Power, mainly dividing the government into the Legislative Branch, Executive Branch, and Judicial Branch, with the Legislative Branch being the most powerful, followed by the Executive Branch. Today, we have the opposite, with the Judicial Branch dictating terms to the other branches of government. There is an imbalance in our government. I want to reestablish the proper balance in government by strengthening the Legislative Branch. The result will be a government more aligned with its proper role.
Why should voters elect you?
My campaign slogan is “Constitutional Conservative American.”
Constitutional. I love our Constitution, and I have been teaching it for over three years.
Conservative. I am a true Conservative.
American. I like America First policies.
I am Art da Rosa, candidate for State Senate in District 28. I appreciate your vote because I am Constitutional, Conservative, and American.
Tom Branson
Hometown: Finland
Age: 58
Professional or Personal Background
Ricks College / Utah State University (Finance Degree), Military Service, Pilot, Currently run and own a small farm… married for over 33 years to the most wonderful person! Owned & Operated a mortgage company in Idaho, Utah & Wyoming. Immigrated to the US and got Citizenship in this - the greatest country! 100% Committed to the Constitution. Constitutional Conservative that fully supports America First Platform. Pro Second Amendment! Branson4Idaho.com
Why are you running for office?
In your view, what is the biggest issue in the race?
Like the nation, Idaho is losing our conservative heritage and values! Many Republicans are Republicans in name only. That has to change if we want to keep our freedoms! US and Idaho Constitutions must be followed. I immigrated from a socialist country in Europe, and do not want to see the greatest country on earth turn to socialism. The experiment of socialism has failed throughout history - in every country. We do not need that here!
Why should voters elect you? I will never vote for anything that compromises or takes away your freedoms… or - violates US or Idaho Constitution!