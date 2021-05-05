UPDATE FROM IDAHO STATE POLICE:
On May 5, 2021, Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle, injury crash southbound on I15 at milepost 78, two miles south of the Fort Hall exit. Scott Bezold, 37, of Rigby, was southbound on I15 in a 2002 Cadillac Escalade. McKenna Peterson, 27, of Blackfoot, was also southbound in a 2018 Kia Forte. The two drivers were approaching the scene of a crash which had previously occurred in the area, when Peterson struck Bezold from behind. Both vehicles left the roadway and overturned, and extrication was needed on both vehicles. Peterson, Bezold, and Bezold's passenger, Melanie Bezold, also 37 of Rigby, were transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Peterson was cited for following too close. The crash is still under investigation.
ORIGINAL STORY BY IDAHO STATE JOURNAL:
FORT HALL — Three wrecks on Interstate 15 south of Fort Hall on Wednesday morning left at least one person injured and partially blocked the freeway.
As of 11:40 a.m. traffic on the interstate was backed up for more than two miles in both directions because of the crashes.
The crashes occurred between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. and at one point Interstate 15 northbound and one lane of Interstate 15 southbound were entirely shut down because of the crashes.
As of 11:40 a.m. Interstate 15 southbound was still partially blocked, Idaho State Police said.
Motorists are being told to expect long delays in the area of the crashes.
At least one of the three wrecks resulted in at least one person being injured, state police said.
Authorities haven't yet commented on what caused the wrecks on the stretch of Interstate 15 south of the Fort Hall exit.
Authorities haven't yet commented on what caused the wrecks on the stretch of Interstate 15 south of the Fort Hall exit.

State police are expected to release additional information about the crashes soon