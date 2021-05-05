FORT HALL — Idaho State Police are urging drivers to pay more attention to the road following three crashes that occurred on Interstate 15 south of Fort Hall on Wednesday morning.
Three people were injured in one of the incidents, which took place between 10:30 and 11 a.m. and at one point backed up traffic for more than 2 miles in both directions.
Lt. Mike Winans says all three of the crashes involved inattention.
The first incident took place on northbound I-15. Just as responders were clearing the scene up, another crash occurred on the southbound side. The third and most serious crash took place a short time later, also on the southbound side of the interstate.
Police say the last crash involved a 2002 Cadillac Escalade, driven by Rigby resident Scott Bezold, 37, and a 2018 Kia Forte, driven by Blackfoot resident McKenna Peterson, 27.
“The two drivers were approaching the scene of a crash which had previously occurred in the area, when Peterson struck Bezold from behind,” according to an ISP news release. “Both vehicles left the roadway and overturned, and extrication was needed on both vehicles.”
Peterson, Scott Bezold and his passenger, Melanie Bezold, 37, of Rigby, were all transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello following the crash.
All three were treated and later released from the hospital, according to PMC officials.
Winans said it was ironic how many motorists drove by talking on their phones and holding them out the windows to take photos while officers were responding to the three crashes involving inattention.
“I couldn’t believe it,” said Winans, who urges people to stay focused on their driving when they’re behind the wheel.
“It’s a miracle no one died today,” he said.