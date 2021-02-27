FORT HALL — A two-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation sent three people to the hospital.
The 2:20 p.m. crash occurred at Cemetery and Pole Line roads north of Chubbuck.
Multiple ambulances from the Pocatello and Fort Hall fire departments responded to the crash and transported the three injured individuals to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.
At least one of the accident victims had to be extricated by emergency responders.
Fort Hall police also responded to the crash.
Further information on the wreck including the names of the accident victims has not yet been released.