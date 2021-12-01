FORT HALL — Three people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a single vehicle crash on Interstate 15 south of Fort Hall, according to Idaho State Police.
A 25-year-old man from Idaho Falls was driving southbound on Interstate 15 near milepost 77 in a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer round 2:06 p.m. when he swerved to miss some loose tire tread in the lane of travel and lost control of the vehicle, state police said.
The vehicle rolled and came to rest on its wheels in the left lane of the interstate, according to state police.
A 23-year-old woman from Idaho Falls and a juvenile were also in the vehicle at the time of the crash, state police said. All three occupants of the SUV were wearing seat belts and were transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.
Story continues below video
The wreck shut down the southbound lane of Interstate 15 and caused significant traffic congestion for about an hour, state police said.
Emergency personnel with the Idaho State Police, Bannock County Sheriff's Office, Pocatello Fire Department, Bannock County Search and Rescue and Fort Hall Fire and EMS responded to the crash.
Idaho State Police are currently investigating the crash.
Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.