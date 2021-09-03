Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
On Friday, September 3, 2021, at approximately 8:30 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a five-vehicle injury crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 201, just west of Burley.
Curtis Brown, 26, of Murray, Utah, was driving westbound in a 2020 Hino box truck. Brown's truck went partly off the left shoulder and struck vehicles that were traveling in the left lane. Brown then crossed back and struck a vehicle in the right lane, which struck a second vehicle in the right lane. Brown's truck then tipped over onto the passenger side, where it came to rest on the right shoulder.
The other drivers involved were:
Jose Solis, 66, of Declo, Idaho, driving a 2016 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup.
David Minkler, 61, of Moscow, Idaho, driving a 2000 Oldsmobile Bravada.
Jeremy Coombes, 41, of Heyburn, Idaho, driving a 2018 Ford F350 pickup.
Brett Heninger, 59, of North Ogden, Utah, driving a pickup towing a 1996 camp trailer.
Brown was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported via air ambulance. All other drivers were wearing seatbelts. Solis and Coombes were transported via ground ambulance.
The lanes were partly blocked for three and a half hours while crews worked to clear the scene.