Portneuf Medical Center air ambulance helicopter stock image file photo ISJ
Photo courtesy of Portneuf Air Rescue

On Friday, September 3, 2021, at approximately 8:30 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a five-vehicle injury crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 201, just west of Burley.

Curtis Brown, 26, of Murray, Utah, was driving westbound in a 2020 Hino box truck. Brown's truck went partly off the left shoulder and struck vehicles that were traveling in the left lane. Brown then crossed back and struck a vehicle in the right lane, which struck a second vehicle in the right lane. Brown's truck then tipped over onto the passenger side, where it came to rest on the right shoulder.

The other drivers involved were:

Jose Solis, 66, of Declo, Idaho, driving a 2016 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup.

David Minkler, 61, of Moscow, Idaho, driving a 2000 Oldsmobile Bravada.

Jeremy Coombes, 41, of Heyburn, Idaho, driving a 2018 Ford F350 pickup.

Brett Heninger, 59, of North Ogden, Utah, driving a pickup towing a 1996 camp trailer.

Brown was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported via air ambulance. All other drivers were wearing seatbelts. Solis and Coombes were transported via ground ambulance.

The lanes were partly blocked for three and a half hours while crews worked to clear the scene.