Emergency responders in Idaho Falls were able to safely rescue three dogs from the icy Snake River on Saturday.
Jessica Clements, public information officer with the Idaho Falls Police Department, said a 1-year-old male Golden Retriever, a 3-year-old male German Shepherd and a 4-year-old female Shepherd/Pyrenees mix were involved in the incident.
Shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday, dispatchers were notified that the dogs had gone into the Snake River near the intersection of West Elva Street and Riverside Drive, north of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Idaho Falls Temple.
“The reporting person told dispatch that the dogs were struggling to get out of the icy water,” according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.
Idaho Falls police, firefighters and Animal Services personnel responded to the scene.
Animal Services personnel were able to quickly retrieve one of the dogs that was close to shore, but the other two were farther out in the river, officials said.
“When firefighters arrived, two dogs were hanging on to the ice edge with just their heads above the water. One of IFFD’s Captains, who is trained in swift water rescue, donned his water rescue gear and was able to safely retrieve both dogs,” according to the news release.
Clements said incidents like this happen a couple of times a year and they can become extremely dangerous situations for those involved.
The water is fast moving and cold, especially in the winter months, she said.
Clements advises people not to try rescuing an animal on their own. Instead, she says, they should keep an eye on the animal’s location and call 911 so those trained to handle such emergencies can respond.
Kerry Hammon, public information officer for the Idaho Falls Fire Department, agrees.
“We are very pleased that this story ended well and that a bystander did not go into the river after the dogs,” Hammon said in the news release. “Oftentimes, we are dispatched to save not only an animal, but also a person. The best thing you can do in a situation like this is call 9-1-1 immediately to get our teams dispatched.”
Clements said they were able to identify the owner of the dogs involved in Saturday’s incident. The owner worked with animal shelter staff and ultimately decided it was in the dogs’ best interest to be adopted out to new homes.
Both the Golden Retriever, called Pancake, and the Shepherd/Pyrenees mix, called Buttercup, have since been adopted.
“We’re excited for them and their new lives,” Clements said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Optimus, the German Shepherd, was still looking for a new home.
Anyone interested in adopting him can visit the shelter at 2450 Hemmert Avenue in Idaho Falls or call 208-612-8670. Animals are adopted out on a first-come, first-served basis.