Three people died and four others were injured in two separate crashes on local freeways in a less than 12-hour span.
Tyler Michael Gunn, 29, of Chubbuck, died in a three-vehicle wreck on Interstate 15 in Pocatello late Friday night while Jessica Birch Ross, 47, and her daughter Janice Reay, 26, both of Payette, died in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 86 on Friday afternoon, authorities said.
Gunn was driving a 2002 Pontiac Grand Am northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 around 11:30 p.m. Friday when he collided head-on with a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 56-year-old man from Logan, Utah, Idaho State Police said.
The impact of the collision caused the Jeep Grand Cherokee to overturn and come to rest on its roof on the roadway, where it was then struck by a juvenile driving southbound in a 2009 Chevrolet Equinox, state police said.
Gunn was pronounced dead at the scene. The man driving the Jeep Grand Cherokee and his passenger were both transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulances to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment, authorities said.
Their names and conditions have not been released.
The crash shut down Interstate 15 in Pocatello for four hours, state police said.
The wreck that killed Birch Ross and Reay happened around 1:40 p.m. Friday on Interstate 86 eastbound east of Burley.
State police said the crash occurred when the 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Birch Ross "went off the right shoulder, swerved, came back onto the roadway, over corrected, drove off the right shoulder, hit a culvert and rolled."
Birch Ross and Reay, one of her passengers in the Tahoe, were pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.
The other passengers in the Tahoe were two adult women, both of whom were transported to local hospitals, one of them via emergency helicopter, state police said.
Their names and conditions haven't been released.
All four of the Tahoe's occupants were members of the same family and all were reportedly wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.