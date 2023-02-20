Wreck

Some of the vehicles involved in Friday night's fatal crash on Interstate 15 in Pocatello that shut down the freeway for four hours.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

Three people died and four others were injured in two separate crashes on local freeways in a less than 12-hour span.

Tyler Michael Gunn, 29, of Chubbuck, died in a three-vehicle wreck on Interstate 15 in Pocatello late Friday night while Jessica Birch Ross, 47, and her daughter Janice Reay, 26, both of Payette, died in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 86 on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.