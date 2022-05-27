The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources along with local members of Muskies Inc. planted 2,000 tiger muskellunge in Newton Reservoir on Wednesday.
Pineview Reservoir, located in Weber County, was also stocked with 10,000 tiger muskie fingerlings.
Chris Penne, the DWR’s aquatics program manager for the northern region, said the recently stocked tiger muskie were all raised in Utah for the first time.
In years past, according to Blake Millett, the president of the Utah chapter of Muskie Inc., some of the fish placed in Utah waters were brought in from other states — namely, Nebraska.
“That’s actually really exciting,” Millett said, explaining the recent move to only stock Utah-raised tiger muskie shows the progress of in-state breeding programs.
According Millett, stocking tiger muskie is a different process than what the public may have seen with other fish species. Instead of dumping them in a single location the tiger muskie fingerlings are spread out in different locations to increase survival.
Penne said they work to acclimate the fish to the temperature of their new waters while also searching for preferable habitat like brush emerging from the water’s surface.
“We pamper these fish,” Penne said, going on to explain the proper habitat helps provide protection not only from predators but also from themselves. “They are fairly cannibalistic at that stage.”
Penne estimated 10 percent of the fingerlings would survive and grow into catchable fish — depending on the surrounding environmental circumstances. According to the DWR’s fishing guidebook, tiger muskies caught at either reservoir must be immediately released.
According to Millett, the Newton Reservoir’s water level is currently at 38 percent of capacity. However, Penne said the fish weren’t expected to be affected by low water levels, though Newton Reservoir could potentially dead pool by mid august.
Tiger muskies, being a hybrid of muskie and northern pike, are sterile by nature. Penne said the fish are typically restocked annually.
“They’re a species we like to keep under control,” Penne said, explaining the main appeal of stocking the “unique, big, charismatic” tiger muskie is to provide fishing opportunities. “There’s no purpose other than the fun of it.”
If this year’s water levels get too low for boating, Millett said making the hour-plus trip to Pineview is no chore.
“It’s the best tiger muskie fishery in the world,” Millett said, explaining that Pineview rivals Michigan’s lauded Lake St. Clair due to consistent, 50-inch tiger muskie.
According to Millett, the Utah chapter of Muskie Inc. was formed in 2016 and members help with fish conservation efforts and studies alongside the DWR.
Millett said the organization has helped stock at least eight Utah lakes with tiger muskie, and members are able to engage with a community with years of fishing experience.
“You get out what you put in,” Millett said.
For more information, visit muskiesinc.org.