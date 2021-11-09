Do you have models in your life? People that have inspired you to stretch your imagination, your courage, someone who was a favorite teacher, minister or just your next door neighbor. My challenge to the reader is to think about all the people who have influenced your life.
We live in a broken world and chaotic, to say the least. In the midst of a broken world, someone has made a mark on your life.
There have been many people who have gone before us and have done many marvelous things. Within the religious world these souls are noted to be saints that have inspired and have become a models for others. There has been millions of saints who have inspired, made one stretch to reach to a higher level.
Story continues below video
The saints here on earth are parents who sacrifice daily for their children and who out of love keep on giving. Also the first responders, nurses doctors, and others who answer the call without a blink of an eye. These are the saints in my view.
A saint can be anyone, a friend, a co-worker, a boss, a nurse, your Mom and Dad or even You. Pick up the challenge and reflect how many earthly saints you encounter every day. Who are your models?
In the New Testament, we find in Titus 2-7 showing yourself as a model of good deeds in every respect, with integrity in your teaching and dignity.
Remember Galatians 5:22-23 In contrast, the Spirit is love, joy, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control.