In April 21st of the Journal we find on the Opinion page the article, “Bleeping Nuts:. This article was referring to the whole discussion on guns. What do we value in life? There has been so many mass shooting that we become numb to them all. There has been two hundred mass shootings just this year according to statistics. As I understand the Americans are just asking for background checks and banning of assault rifles that are on the streets; apparently this is too much to ask.

Where is backbone, courage and standing up for the right thing? Einstein’s quote is right on “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again but expecting different results” Is this not insanity? We live in a society that looks inward To Me, Myself and I and not the Common Good. Is this the America that Americans want? We are much better than this.

