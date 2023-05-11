In April 21st of the Journal we find on the Opinion page the article, “Bleeping Nuts:. This article was referring to the whole discussion on guns. What do we value in life? There has been so many mass shooting that we become numb to them all. There has been two hundred mass shootings just this year according to statistics. As I understand the Americans are just asking for background checks and banning of assault rifles that are on the streets; apparently this is too much to ask.
Where is backbone, courage and standing up for the right thing? Einstein’s quote is right on “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again but expecting different results” Is this not insanity? We live in a society that looks inward To Me, Myself and I and not the Common Good. Is this the America that Americans want? We are much better than this.
When are the elected officials going to act and promote Life instead of Guns? It is true that there is a Mental Health crisis so why do we make it easy for them to obtain guns? The government has debated this issue for years; so I say get off the dime and do the right thing. I wonder at times, have our brains fallen out?
It’s time that the top official in this country come together and use their God given intellect and do what is right and consider the Common Good, and not their own personal wants and desires. We all know the Golden Rule or do we just talk about it? What do you value?
“We must find common ground, we must build bridges across our differences to pursue the Common
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.