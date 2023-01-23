January 16th was Martin Luther King Day and a day of remembrance and Hope, a day of song and prayers. The focus was on that famous speech
“I Have A Dream” the speeches were focused on equality and racism and other topics that flow into that category. Is the march in Alabama in 1965 going to be forgotten?
January 16th paid tribute to King’s legacy and brought it front and center, speaking about civil rights, justice and peace for all.
We find in Genesis that we are made in the image and likeness of our Creator. Every human being, black and brown, Asian or Greek has a Soul
which was given by God, a free Gift. Some creatures have gone their own way and have missed the mark and dismissed the Creator all together in their lives.
Quotes from Dr. King’s speeches add up to 155 in all, we can find his inspirational quotes and marvelous words online such as; “The time is always right
To do what is right.” Also,” Freedom is never voluntary given by the oppressor, but must be demanded by the oppressed.”
Within this new year of 2023 we must move forward using our God given gifts of intelligence, faith and ingenuity; humankind has the capability to either
build up or tear down.
An article written by Nick Gier in the journal of January 14th, talks about many issues which inclues coomunities uniting, reparation and a
continual striving to make things right and equitable for all.. Can you and I keep Hope alive in this new year?
Let us not go backwards to segregation and oppression, but to forge ahead with diligence and regonizing the Gift of diversity.
Quotes from Dr. King:
“We may have come on different ships, but we are in the same boat”
“We must learn to live as brothers or perish together as fools”
Catherine Coffey Patschull,
Pocatello
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community
conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited.
Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous,
obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We
may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage
you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters
have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for
their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do
not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.