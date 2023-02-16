Social media is a wonderful tool, how we use it is up to individuals using this great tool and platform. This tool along with twitter
can be used either to build up or to tear down, to enhance knowledge or to destroy reputations of others; it can be filled with hatred and
EVIL, Yes Evil. Our CREATOR GOD fashioned humankind to grow and be productive in life.
NO matter who you are the CREATOR wants you to share your talents to the world around you. Share your smiles, your generosity, and your expertise.
The song, ‘Let your little light shine’ thIs means in my view that we have Gifts to share with the world around us; your Gift of love
and not hatred. My challenge to you the reader is to evaluate how you use these tools and platforms.
EVIL was mentioned above, in last Sunday’s Gospel we read about ‘you are the light of the world’ MATTHEW 5. Are you and I the lights for
one another or do we wander in darkness?
In our Christian faith; do we shine and invite others to shine and to share their Gift to the world around them? Don”t let plaatforms such as facebook
and twitter destroy or demonize the person that you are.
Let your little light shine.
“Be the best version of yourself” Matthew Kelly
Catherine Coffey Patschull,
Pocatello
