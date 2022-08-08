The challenge of being human and belonging to the human race can be daunting. The world is full of questions and not so full of answers.
One spiritual author has asked the question; how often does humanity sit quietly and talks to their Creator God? Life is a mixture of many emotions, pain sorrow, but also full of joy
excitement and love, a mixture of blessings.
The ability to just sit and have a chat with your Creator is a grace and one to take advantage of. To lay all one’s concerns before the Almighty can lead to
a new insight, a new avenue of thought. When new insights creep in a whole different outlook can happen, a whole new perspective, sadness lifted.
I read somewhere; be patient with yourself and keep on praying for insights, keep on conversing with your Creator and be aware of His Prescense.
In the midst of living life is there room for a small chat with the Lord? IN Deuteronomy chapter 31 vs 8 we read; “….. The Lord himself goes
before you and will be with you; He will never leave you or forsake you….” Again we read in Jeremiah chapter 29 vs 13 “…When you look for Me, you will find Me…
The next time you or I consider throwing in the towel, let’s recall the above verses.
every human being in this world has their own difficulties and frustrations; my challenge to the reader and myself is to invite the Creator God into your situations.
Have you had a chat with Your Creator God lately?
Catherine Coffey Patschull,
Pocatello
