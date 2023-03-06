Ash Wednesday was the beginning of the Lenten season which is a penitential season that is in preparation for Easter, This season is six weeks preparation
THE CHALLENGE TO ALL IS TO STRIVE TO BE THE BEST VERSION OF themselves. In my inspirational calendar for the 27th of February was: “BE SOMEBODY WHO MAKES
EVERYBODY FEEL LIKE SOMEBODY”.
These six weeks is a time to look at self and see how one can better oneself and build character, a time to reflect and pray for others and share one’s
Kindness, generosity and gifts.
Goodness abounds in the world but so does Evil, so again the challenge for us is not to let Evil reign but counteract it with goodness. For me this period of six weeks
Is to encourage and build up others and to promote kindness and goodness in this world of ours. The definition 0f goodness according to Webster is being morally good
and virtuous, “ a belief in basic goodness of mankind” This certainly includes integrity, honesty and truthfulness.
We read in psalm 23 vs 6: “ONLY GOODNESS AND LOVE WILL FOLLOW ME ALL THE DAYS OF MY LIFE…”
GALATION 5 VS 22: ….”THE FRUITS OF THE SPIRIT IS GENEROSITY,PEACE, FAITHFULNESS,PATIENCE,GENTLENESS AND SELF CONTROL….”
One of the challenges today is to radiate Goodness and Kindness throughout your world.
LET YOUR KINDNESS AND GOODNESS OUT SHINE HATRED
Catherine Coffey Patschull,
Pocatello
Now if I had the energy, I would dig up all of her earlier letters to the Journal where I'm fairly certain that she is one of these rabid Trump haters....
So....spread love daily.....love everyone.......but...
HATE TRUMP! How Christian of you.
Does she write for Hallmark?
