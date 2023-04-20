Thinking about the Resurrection and the Gospel accounts in scripture, I have to pause and reflect.
The accounts in Luke retells the story of two disciples on the road to Emmaus, ( Lk24vs13-35). The story Captures my heart; “They didn’t recognize Him until the breaking of the bread. (lk24vs30) As the disciples were conversing they said “were not our hearts burning within us” (lk24vs32)
After the resurrection we find in 1 Corinthians 15 vs 5 eyewitnesses which relate the stories; from several church pulpits these scriptures are read and proclaim the glorious truths that we only hear once a year, but hopefully we recall and remember throughout the ages.
Reading the accounts of the Dying and Rising of our Savior, I ponder and ask myself how do I respond to this great truth The gospel of Luke is just one story of many, which can cause one to reflect and gain insights into their own spiritual lives.
In this chaotic world there is a challenge for you and I which is to remember the stories and live out the
Truth throughout our lives.
John ii vs 25 “ …I Am the Resurrection and the Life…”
“The greatest negative in the universe is the cross, for with it God wiped out everything that was not of Himself. The greatest positive in the universe is the resurrection, for through it God brought into being all…” Watchman Nee 1903 -1972
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.