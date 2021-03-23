In the political arena we find that the topic of "words" and their use. "Words Matter" was the phrase. Reflecting on Words, I do agree that they matter and how one uses them. How do you use words? Do your words build up or tear down? The way one uses words can empower,deflate, encourage, sometimes just a smile will do. I ask myself, do I build up my neighbor, my coworker, my boss or even the unknown man on the streets. One never knows the uplift we can give to one another.
A wise author, Matthew Kelly writes that we have the capacity to create Holy Moments in our lives and in others by a simple smile, a small gesture of recognition. Holy Moments consist of things like compassion, courage, hope, integrity, gentleness which all can be conveyed through our demeanor and friendly gestures.
Matthew Kelly states in his books that gentleness and compassion look good on us. I'm thinking that there needs to be a greater display of kindness, compassion and many Holy Moments especially during this pandemic.
Kelly asks us to be the best version of ourselves, can we as Americans do this?
Catherine M Coffey Patschull,
Pocatello