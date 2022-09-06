This planet earth and all of humanity seems to be always in a conflict or a battle of some sort; as Christians we are called to be
Peace makers. From east to west, from seashore to seashore there has always been conflicts in families, neighbors, corporations and so on,
even plain hatred. In the Old Testament we find that many conflicts and battles going on, power seekers.
Living life can be messy as conflicts and battles arise, is there Peace to be found within you and calm when those times come?
Christian values have been always personified throughout history and many times not spoken of or even hitting the news.
Such as FEEDING THE HUNGRY, CLOTHIN THE NAKED, GIVEING DRINK TO THE THIRSTY,
TAKING CARE OF THE SICK and VISITING THE IMPRISIONED; are values that make us who we are as Americans. In Matthew 25 VERSE 35 -40, we find these values
and they are the corporal works of mercy.(corporal- related to the body) Are not we called to do these things throughout our lives?
Watching the world news can be depressing and with a daily dose of negativity can kill you, for me I like to be informed but to much is too much.
We have to remind ourselves daily that there is more goodness in the world than evil, goodness that uplifts rather than tear down.
Christian values have shown mercies and compassion throughout the ages, this age of 2021 and 2022 is no exception in this broken world
of ours, we need to see goodness that surrounds us with a Christian lens.
“We walk by faith and not by sight” 2 Corinthians chapter5 verse 7
“Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.” Romans 12 verse 21
Catherine Coffey Patschull,
Pocatello
