Growing up in my faith tradition the catechism asked the question, “Why did God make you?” The answer was always the same, to love God ,to serve Him and be happy with Him in the heavenly kingdom. How is America doing in this tall order? It is certainly a challenge.

To this day I wonder if I’m meeting the challenge. I’m thinking that to be loving God and serving others I will meet Him in the heavenly kingdom. Human nature has a way of preventing us from Serving and loving God and others.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.