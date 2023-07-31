Growing up in my faith tradition the catechism asked the question, “Why did God make you?” The answer was always the same, to love God ,to serve Him and be happy with Him in the heavenly kingdom. How is America doing in this tall order? It is certainly a challenge.
To this day I wonder if I’m meeting the challenge. I’m thinking that to be loving God and serving others I will meet Him in the heavenly kingdom. Human nature has a way of preventing us from Serving and loving God and others.
The depth of the above question deservses to be pondered frequently. In my childish mind that question and answer was sufficient but in my adult mind it is quite a quandary. The answer to the quandary lies in the intellect and the capacity to enter the depth of who God is in one’s life. THE Creator God is continually inviting His creatures to relish in His care and concern .
What does your faith tradition teach you concerning this subject of loving God? My above explanation might be childish but as I became an adult the question takes on more meaning.
Even in my adult mind the answer is still the same. As you the reader ponder the question, do you come up with the same answer as above?
The God who made all humanity continually calls us to be the best version of ourselves. He is always calling us to serve one another and treat others with dignity. Is this a tall order? You bet. Our challenge is always ahead of us, striving to know Gog’s love and His purpose for our existence.
Ps 73 verse 23 “ Yet I am always with you; you hold me by my right hand”
Matthew 28:20 “ I am with you always, to the very end of the age”
