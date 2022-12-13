The in humanitiers of man keep raging on in our society and around the world Have we become numb to these atrocities?
When are the inhume behaviors going to end? The killing of innocent people, young and old cannot be justified no matter how one slices it.
Without justice there is no peace. Martin Luther King made the statement in 1967 and continued to say that without peace no justice.
The question to you and I is “when is kindness, gentleness and compassion going to become a reality? Do we as a society treasure our live’s and
Live,s of others Surely to eradicate all violence is a heavty goal but we all can aim for this. Can we become proactive and not become numb?
The issues of the world are many and absolutely challenging but with our Good Angels and the Spirit of Life we can meet the tasks head on.
The Christian world has embarked on the season of Advent which is a four week preparation and expectation of the coming of the Savior King,
As we enter the Christmas holidays and the new year of 2023,I hope some legislation will come through on gun violence and other important issues.
In the Old Testament in the book of Numbers we find the ten commandments listed; have these ten gone by the wayside within our culture? I certainly hope not.
There is certainly Goodness in this world, but Evil seems to manage to appear, let us be proactive and diligent in counteracting the Evil.
Christmas is the coming of Immanuel which translated, “God With Us” Matthew 1:23
“ You have been told. O man, what is good, and what the Lord requires of you: only to do right and to love goodness,
And walk humbly with your God. “ Micah6 vs 8
Catherine Coffey Patschull,
Pocatello
