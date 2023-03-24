Life is filled with many millions and millions of moments, some moments exhilarating, exciting and yet again moments can be filled with sorrow and discontentment, all moments can be considered as gifts and growth opportunities.
A special moment happened two thousand years ago at Easter time when the Lord Jesus suffered and died on the cross for all humankind. The salvation for all humanity happened in a moment in time which gave us hope and encouragement to go on with our earthly lives.
Aril 9th is when the Christian world celebrates the wonderful feast, that gives meaning to our lives, Easter holds many graces and blessings ready to be bestowed on us. Christianity teaches salvation is for all which includes All Humanity.
The Lord God does not discriminate; by the death and resurrection all can enjoy the richness of Easter. The love of The God Man save.
My challenge to all is to read the ending chapters of the four Gospels, you will find them enriching. Yes, we will still have trials and tribulations, but by His life and resurrection we are saved and set free.
Gospel of John Ch 20 vs 29- …” Jesus said to him, Thomas, have you come to believe because you have seen me?
Who have not seen but believe.”
Gospel Lk Ch 24 vs 6 “… He is not here, but has been raised…”
“Because of the empty tomb, we have peace, because of His resurrection,
We can have peace during even troubling times” Paul Chappell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.