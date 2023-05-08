If you tell lies about me then I'll tell the truth about you as the truth hurts more than lies sometimes.
If you throw my name into the darkness: I'll pray for lightness for me and you.
If you say I'll never change, stop looking at the past yesterday changes everyone,
If you hear your name called and no one is there, Open your mind close your ears.
Just who or what do you listen to the whispers in your ears when no one is there.
Is it your conscience that brothers you? Is your heart filled with the light of darkness?
On a path seeking somethings a high of some kind that never brings you down.
Once again if you tell lies or elongate the truth what does it say about you.
Nothing is not hidden that at sometime is not revealed if only to the heart of you.
If we should meet would you judge me before knowing the love I could give?
At some point we all run from the purity cleansing power of the heart of hearts love.
At each days end and when the morning comes do you give thanks for the blessings of everyone.
Glen Avery,
Soda Springs
