Things that did not kill children this week:
- A renaissance sculpture (Michelangelo’s ‘David’ - art depicting the naked body is considered unnatural to those with dark homophobic thoughts)
- A film about Ruby Bridges (the first African-American girl to desegregate an all-white school in 1960)
- Drag queen story time (because hate, judgment and discrimination are what Jesus would do)
- The word ‘tampon’ (because some conservatives think women’s menstruation cycles are disgusting and just plain wrong)
- Critical race theory (because white Jesus-loving conservatives don’t like black history)
- ‘Woke’ banks (‘woke’ is a dirty word to conservatives who don’t even know what it means, which is simply ‘being aware that social injustice exists’)
- Saying that Rosa Parks is Black (because white conservatives don’t like black history)
- Gender affirming care (because conservative Jesus-lovers love to hate the things that scare them)
- The Bluest Eye (yet more white Jesus-loving haters of black history)
What did kill children this week:
AR-Style Weapons (weapons made for war, promoted by the NRA and gun manufacturing lobbyists by paying politicians handsomely to influence votes pushing for more weapons on the streets).
- These weapons have been used in most mass school shootings.
- More than 348,000 children have experience gun violence in American school shootings since Columbine.
- In 2022 alone there were 50 mass shooting in schools resulting in injury or death.
- In 2022 alone 1,300 teens (ages 12-17) were killed by guns and 3,800 injured, and 300 children (ages 11 and younger) were killed and 700 injured.
- Statistics are from the Gun Violence Archive.
In 1991 Supreme Court Chief Justice Warren Burger (a republican) said that the Second Amendment “has been the subject of one of the greatest pieces of fraud, I repeat the word fraud, on the American public by special interest groups that I have ever seen in my lifetime.” He added that the Second Amendment was never meant to have anything to do with individual gun rights.
But I imagine owning one of these weapons is more important to those defrauded by gun lobby propaganda then the fact that it can cut a small child’s torso in two in less than three seconds, you know, the object of all those mindless thoughts and prayers.
Helen Delahunt-Avila,
Pocatello
(2) comments
Guns are banned in NY, LA, DC, San Fransicko....
Maybe you ought to relocate. THIS IS IDAHO!
And millions of Americans wouldn't give up their guns....banned or not. This is all about the political wedge just like abortion.....you people don't really want to do anything about school shootings.
You don't want cops in schools. You don't want armed guards in schools. You don't want teachers trained and allowed to carry guns to protect those children. You offer nothing but gun bans....and that's not going to happen.....at least not in Idaho.
But keep on spinning your wheels if it makes you feel better.
Actually.....it was one of your favorite radical lefties.....a tranny. Loaded up on steroids and testosterone......and probably mind altering antidepressants because your ilk has made them
Crazy, depressed, suicidal and homicidal. It's leftists like you who see their son pick up a Barbie doll and so you put them in a dress. You see your daughter climbing a tree and you cut her hair and get her puberty blockers. You leftists can't get enough of your cults.....the global warming cult wasn't enough, now you have the transgender cult
And the cult of Fauci. You are really sick people and have no business influencing young kids.
