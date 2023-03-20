BOISE — A bill adding the firing squad as a secondary method of execution is headed to the governor’s desk to be signed into law after the Senate on Monday approved HB 186 on a 24-11 vote.
The House previously approved the bill 50-15; it was sponsored by Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa.
Since the bill passed with more than a two-thirds majority, it cannot be vetoed.
Sen. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, sponsored the bill on the Senate floor. Idaho has not been able to obtain the chemicals needed to carry out the death penalty via lethal injection, and as a result, last year the state called off the planned execution of Gerald Pizzuto, who’s been on death row since 1986.
“This is about justice,” Ricks said.
He argued that the debate wasn’t whether or not the death penalty should be in place, it was about carrying out sentences within the current criminal justice system. Under the legislation, the firing squad could be used as an alternative means of execution if lethal injection is not available.
Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, a former law enforcement officer and Air Force service member, said that the method was “beneath the dignity of the state of Idaho.”
“I’ve seen the aftermath of shootings, and it’s psychologically damaging to anybody who witnesses it, anybody who has a hand in it, anybody who plays a role in the aftermath, in the cleanup and all the logistics involved,” Foreman said. “It’s, in a word, brutal.”
He said he wasn’t arguing about whether the method would be legal or upheld as constitutional, but that “there’s a better way.”
Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, made the case that the state has few options for carrying out its death sentences.
“I think that we have the ability to make this as professional, if that’s the word we want to use, and as humane in keeping with carrying out the policy of our state … I think this policy is important to uphold,” Lee said.
Senate Minority Leader Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, said the firing squad would send the wrong message about the state to the public.
“A firing squad, to me, is really barbaric, and is not a good reflection on the restraint that we as a state should practice,” Wintrow said.
She said that while she doesn’t condone the crimes committed by those on death row, the state needs to ensure it is “not contributing to a culture that becomes numb and distanced from violence.”
Foreman, in debating for a second time, said he agreed with Wintrow about the perception that could go along with the method. He said if photographs of the aftermath were shared, the public could have more resistance to the death penalty overall.
Rep. Ben Adams, R-Nampa, said that following through on death warrants would contribute to the public’s trust in the justice system. He also compared the firing squad to execution methods of the past, including hangings, beheadings and the electric chair.
“I think the firing squad gets a bad name because it’s often associated with military tribunals or the aftershock of warfare,” Adams said. “But compared to the rest of that list, it’s pretty dignified, and it’s a backup.”
There is an expected $750,000 one-time cost associated with the bill so that the Idaho Department of Correction can refurbish its facility to meet safety and execution requirements, according to the fiscal note.
Idaho previously had a firing squad option on the books but has never used it. The option was removed from state law in 2009 after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a method of lethal injection that was commonly used at the time, the Associated Press reported.
(2) comments
The guillotine is more humane......quick....nearly painless
Maybe President Trump will install one in the Press Room.
I think the legislators that voted for this bill should be willing to be on the firing squad and should clean up the mess afterword.
