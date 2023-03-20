Death Penalty Firing Squad

The execution chamber at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution is shown as Security Institution Warden Randy Blades looks on in Boise, Idaho, on Oct. 20, 2011. A bill that would allow Idaho to kill condemned inmates by firing squad is headed to the governor's desk after passing the Legislature with a veto-proof majority. Firing squads will only be used if the state cannot obtain the drugs needed for lethal injections.

 Jessie L. Bonner - staff, AP

BOISE — A bill adding the firing squad as a secondary method of execution is headed to the governor’s desk to be signed into law after the Senate on Monday approved HB 186 on a 24-11 vote.

The House previously approved the bill 50-15; it was sponsored by Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa.

Old Crow

The guillotine is more humane......quick....nearly painless

Maybe President Trump will install one in the Press Room.

Mike Mathews

I think the legislators that voted for this bill should be willing to be on the firing squad and should clean up the mess afterword.

