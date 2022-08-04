back 2 school (copy)

Back 2 School Giveaway organizer Josh Robinson, center, runs a raffle at 2019’s event at the Mountain View Event Center in Pocatello.

 Idaho State Journal File Photo

POCATELLO — For the past 14 years, Josh Robinson has spent countless hours organizing the yearly Back 2 School Giveaway, an event which has provided thousands of local schoolchildren with free clothing, school supplies and backpacks in a fair-like atmosphere.

Yet due to supply chain issues and personal health complications, Robinson explained the Back 2 School Giveaway will be scaled back for the 2022 season.