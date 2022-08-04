POCATELLO — For the past 14 years, Josh Robinson has spent countless hours organizing the yearly Back 2 School Giveaway, an event which has provided thousands of local schoolchildren with free clothing, school supplies and backpacks in a fair-like atmosphere.
Yet due to supply chain issues and personal health complications, Robinson explained the Back 2 School Giveaway will be scaled back for the 2022 season.
“There won’t be a live event,” he said. “The backpacks are still going to be delivered to the schools, which will be delivered to the kids. I’ve just had major surgery on my neck and I’m a team of one who coordinates the event. Those issues, combined with some supply chain complications being felt nationwide — it just wasn’t and still isn’t feasible.”
The giveaway, which usually takes place at the Mountain View Event Center the third week of August, attracts hundreds of families with school-aged children who attend to not just receive much-needed supplies for the upcoming school year but also enjoy a celebratory atmosphere complete with bouncy houses, face painting and food.
Dozens of local businesses pitch in as sponsors for this nonprofit event, which is funded entirely by the community and supported by volunteers, and Robinson takes no salary.
While he expressed his own disappointment that the live event won’t be held, he said 1,000 backpacks will still be delivered to District 25 schools and area charter schools to children who need them.
“We had some backpacks leftover from last year… and I keep extra supplies and store extra stuff,” Robinson said. “I’ll use (these) so I’ve got enough to make sure that we get some backpacks into the hands of the people that need them. We’ll still have a day where we pack them all up, you know, and use some volunteers…to get that to happen. But I’m just going to have to do what I did in 2020 and drop them off at the schools.”
Although this year’s giveaway will be scaled back, Robinson is already planning ahead for the 2023 year, which he is confident will return as a live event with the party-like atmosphere that has become an anticipated celebration for the community.
“For this year, this is what we’re able to do. But knowing that, we’re already starting to make a plan for how we’re going to make 2023 work and have a full, fun event,” he said.