Many politicians are absolutely losing their minds over drag queens reading to kids.  Yet they refuse to act when kids are being shot in school when teachers are reading to them.

Those same politicians scream that we must pass laws to keep women from having control of their own bodies because they say abortion is killing babies.  However, they don’t care if someone with a gun kills those babies once they are out of the womb.

It sounds like the only safe time for kids is from conception to birth.  Because after they are born…well, they’re on their own.

Steve Dixon,

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.