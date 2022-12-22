IMG_3541.JPG

Idaho State University Athletic Director Pauline Thiros pictured during a press conference earlier this year.

 Courtesy photo

Idaho State Athletic Director Pauline Thiros was in Indianapolis in late November, having just led the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Committee in its selections for the upcoming NCAA tournament. She was preparing to go live on ESPN to represent the committee as its chairperson when her phone rang. Bengal football coach Charlie Ragle was on the other line.

“He said, ‘Well, this isn’t going to be very good news,’’’ Thiros recalled. “He said, ‘I’m resigning in the morning.’ It was very short.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.