Idaho State Athletic Director Pauline Thiros was in Indianapolis in late November, having just led the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Committee in its selections for the upcoming NCAA tournament. She was preparing to go live on ESPN to represent the committee as its chairperson when her phone rang. Bengal football coach Charlie Ragle was on the other line.
“He said, ‘Well, this isn’t going to be very good news,’’’ Thiros recalled. “He said, ‘I’m resigning in the morning.’ It was very short.”
Thiros tried to talk Ragle into waiting a day before making the announcement, but he was under pressure to get to Arizona State, where he was taking a position as an assistant coach, and he wanted to tell his ISU players in person before he departed.
“So I was reeling for a little while,” Thiros said. “I just had to gather myself.”
Thiros changed her airline reservations to get back to Pocatello as soon as possible. It took her all day to get home, so she spent her layovers on the phone interviewing search consultants and reaching out to potential coaching candidates, along with fulfilling her responsibilities as volleyball committee chair.
Upon her return, she engrossed herself in the coaching search, while still trying to cover her duties with the volleyball committee. “The only duty for the committee that I neglected was that I didn’t travel to the first and second round sites or the regional sites – which normally I would,” Thiros said. “I did all the administrative meetings and contacting of coaches and all of those things by phone and virtually. So if I wasn’t on the phone with a football candidate or a reference, I was on the phone with a volleyball institution.”
Thiros felt pressure to wrap up the coaching search as quickly as possible – but not at the expense of making another mistake in hiring a football coach. She now acknowledges that Ragle, who spent less than a year as the head coach at ISU, was a case of the wrong man, at the wrong place, at the wrong time.
“Not because there is anything bad about Charlie, but maybe he was not as invested in being a head coach at this level,” Thiros said. “I regret that we now have a lot of other people (Ragle’s assistant coaches) who are looking for other opportunities. I don’t regret knowing Charlie, I think he’s great, but do I wish that it had all gone differently? Of course.”
Thiros consulted with other coaches, Big Sky Commissioner Tom Wistrcill, her search consultants and members of her search committee, which included former Bengal and NFL great Jared Allen. She came away from those discussions with these criteria for the next Bengal coach: Big Sky Conference experience and a reputation for running a successful offense. A few current Big Sky Conference offensive coordinators rose to that level, including UC-Davis assistant Cody Hawkins. Hawkins didn’t initially apply for the job, but when Thiros reached out to him, it was obvious to her that he was “ready” for the role.
They had a phone conversation, a Zoom meeting, a virtual interview, then Thiros flew out to meet him, and finally he had an interview with ISU President Kevin Satterlee.
“So really about a week out (from when the search began), (Hawkins) entered the pool and every day for a week we either spoke or met until we got this thing done,” Thiros said.
Her goal was to complete the process in time for her to get to Omaha, Nebraska, where the volleyball Final Four was taking place Dec. 15-17.
“There was a little bit of time there when I was concerned,” Thiros said. “I had let the committee know I might not be making it to Omaha on Monday (Dec. 12). I would be there when this search was over and not before. It was tight, but I felt like as we narrowed in and we got the in-person interviews behind us, I knew we had viable candidates. At that point, I knew we’d get it done.”
Hawkins’ hiring was announced on Dec. 9, and he was introduced at a press conference on campus two days later. Immediately after the press conference, Thiros headed for the airport and her flight to Omaha. There she got to hand the national championship trophy to Texas coach Jerritt Elliott after the Longhorns defeated Louisville in the title match Dec. 17.
“It’s very humbling because you’re a very small part of it,” Thiros said of her role at the championship. “You just witnessed what I think might be one of the five best teams in NCAA history in this Texas team. I’ve been watching (Elliott), he’s been at Texas 22 years, and I think this is his second championship. More than anything, I was just happy for him, because he’s a great guy. All the kids on his team that week were so grateful to be there. They’re the best team in the country and they’re nothing but gracious…”
Since her return from Omaha, Thiros, Hawkins and many members of the ISU athletic department staff have been working together nearly every day, as Hawkins goes about hiring his coaching staff, reaching out to current players, and contacting recruits. As far as Thiros is concerned, everything is going according to plan.
“(Hawkins) is coming in as advertised, with all the right philosophies and strategies in place,” Thiros said. “He’s doing things the right way. Everybody has observed how he’s not just pulling the quick trigger on recruiting. He has stood by his word to honor commitments to current and incoming players… I’ve had experiences where, even in that first couple of weeks of transition, there are a couple of things that maybe are not going quite as promised. Cody is coming in as promised, in every area where he had a commitment.”
Meanwhile Thiros, who played volleyball at Idaho State and was a highly successful volleyball coach at Century High School, is winding up her labor of love on the volleyball committee. She’s been on the committee for four years, serving as chair the last year. It has given her a breadth of exposure and experience that she feels will be highly beneficial in her ongoing role as ISU athletic director.
“I’ve learned the ins and outs, really the elements that get teams into post-season play from the standpoint of the criteria,” Thiros said, “I think it probably crosses over a little bit into other sports. There are things you can do schedule-wise.”
She has also learned a great deal about the world of television. During her time on the committee, the NCAA has succeeded in expanding the amount of television coverage of women’s volleyball, including getting the championship game on ESPN2, and improving the selection shows for the tournament.
“Working with the media industry has been really enlightening and rewarding,” Thiros said. “We’ve done some really good things for the sport.”
There is still work to be done as far as gender equity is concerned, Thiros believes. The next step, in her view, would be to provide supervised summer workouts for volleyball and soccer players, similar to what is allowed for football and men’s and women’s basketball. Current rules restrict volleyball and soccer athletes from beginning practice with their collegiate coaches until two weeks before the season begins.
She would also like to see the Big Sky Conference improve its standing nationally. Currently the Big Sky is a one-bid league and its champion typically comes into the volleyball tournament ranked about 100th nationally. Weber State won an NCAA tournament game during the COVID-impacted 2021 spring season, when the tournament was reduced to 48 teams. But Thiros would like to see the Big Sky follow the lead of the Horizon League, which was a one-bid league not too long ago, but has improved to get as many as four teams into the tournament during the time Thiros has been on the committee.
“We (the Big Sky) need to work on elevating volleyball scheduling to the kinds of matches that will increase our RPI (national rating),” Thiros said. “We need to invest in coaches and in summer programs that will improve the level of play so that we end up like the Horizon League…. That just takes money to go out and do the recruiting and to go and play the non-conference schedule that will help you, as well as your league’s RPI.”
Thiros has two more meetings with the NCAA volleyball committee before she hands over the reins as chair and drops off the committee. She’s not looking forward to her departure.
“I’m going to miss being part of the championships in that way,” Thiros said. “I will miss being courtside at the championships, interacting with the talent, with the coaches, the student athletes and the committee. It’s really a lot of hard work, but it’s really a lot of fun and a lot of engagement.”
Brad Bugger has been observing athletics in Southeastern Idaho for over 40 years as a sportswriter, broadcaster and fan. He can be reached with comments, questions and column suggestions at bpbugger@gmail.com
